William Banyai Sells 25,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total value of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

