William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $17,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GDOT opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

