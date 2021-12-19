Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,378 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

