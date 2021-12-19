Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

