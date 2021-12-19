Wing Finance Price Tops $15.37 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $15.37 or 0.00032143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.12 or 0.08295871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.17 or 0.99886502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,304,155 coins and its circulating supply is 2,179,155 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.