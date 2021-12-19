WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,277 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.65. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

