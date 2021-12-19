WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,947 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

AGIO stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

