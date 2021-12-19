WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Graco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 175,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE GGG opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

