WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

TROW stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

