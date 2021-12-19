Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

