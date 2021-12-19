WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock to Split on Thursday, December 23rd (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DLN opened at $128.89 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $131.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

