Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

