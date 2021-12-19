Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

