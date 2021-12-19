Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

