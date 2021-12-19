Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $710,000 Stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 0.20% of GreenBox POS worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $10,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

In other GreenBox POS news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $4.95 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.