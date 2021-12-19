Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

