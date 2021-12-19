Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.93.

