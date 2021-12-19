Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

