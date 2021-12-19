Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Workiva posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,041,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,151,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 747,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,582. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

