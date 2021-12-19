Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of WOR opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Worthington Industries worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

