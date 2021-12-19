WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in November

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

