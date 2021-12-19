WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in November

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
