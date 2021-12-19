Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XNCR stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.40 and a beta of 0.74. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

