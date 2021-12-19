XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.63

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 2793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XL Fleet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XL Fleet by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

