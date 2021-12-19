XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 68,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,429. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

