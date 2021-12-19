XML Financial LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1,229.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,378,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,330. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

