XML Financial LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 516.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,044 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

