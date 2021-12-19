XML Financial LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $11,856,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

