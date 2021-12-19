XML Financial LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ETX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,803. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

