Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Xylem by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of XYL opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

