Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 397,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,802. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $2,841,499. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

