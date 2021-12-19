Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,862. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -1.86. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 310,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.