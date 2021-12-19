Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,959. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,547. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.