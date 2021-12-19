Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,959. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,547. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

