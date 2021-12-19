Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $192.10. 1,069,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 128,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

