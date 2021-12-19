Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.86. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 465,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

