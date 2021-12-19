Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,542 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

