Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.95. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cryoport by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cryoport by 459.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

