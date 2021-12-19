Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,028. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

