Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $218.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.57 million and the lowest is $211.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 54.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 533,597 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,442. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

