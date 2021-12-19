Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $2.08 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

