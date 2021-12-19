Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.17. Pool posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool stock opened at $540.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.85. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

