Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.68. 2,704,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,639. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

