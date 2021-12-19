Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $485.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.30 million and the lowest is $482.39 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $443.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

