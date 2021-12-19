Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. TFI International has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

