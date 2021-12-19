Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report sales of $5.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $195.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

