Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce sales of $696.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.70 million to $699.10 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock worth $218,499,635 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 4,260,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

