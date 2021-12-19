Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $264.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 250,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,064. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.