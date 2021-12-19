Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

BLMN stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,010,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

