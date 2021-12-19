Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.08. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 1,528,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

