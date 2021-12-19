Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

BIOC stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Biocept has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

