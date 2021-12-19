Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.84.

NASDAQ CD opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 3.15.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

